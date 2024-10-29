Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,000 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the September 30th total of 489,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 142.3 days.

Topaz Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TPZEF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

