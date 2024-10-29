TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $370.55, but opened at $349.90. TopBuild shares last traded at $347.70, with a volume of 24,264 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLD. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TopBuild from $489.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

