Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Update

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,172,100 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 10,762,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.1 days.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.38. 69,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,073. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $954.74 million during the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.259 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMLF shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

