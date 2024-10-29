Tower View Wealth Management LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.8% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 45,189.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,758,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,683,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736,958 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4,412.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,119,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166,905 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Visa by 787.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,122 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $511,321,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 40.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on V. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $284.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.22. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

