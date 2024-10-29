Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,415 Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Stride by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 34,682 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at $555,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Stride by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Stride Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.10. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average of $73.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.29 million. Stride had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stride

In other news, Director Todd Goldthwaite sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $734,883.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,209.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

