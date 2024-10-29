Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.10 Million in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,342,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,198,000 after buying an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,310,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 751,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 659,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,904,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $281.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $195.10 and a 1 year high of $283.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

