Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Post by 133.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,035,000 after acquiring an additional 332,811 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Post by 664.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Post by 761.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

POST stock opened at $111.50 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $118.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

