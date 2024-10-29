Trainline (LON:TRN) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRN. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.97) to GBX 475 ($6.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.32) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trainline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 430 ($5.58).

TRN opened at GBX 376.20 ($4.88) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 321.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 323.92. Trainline has a 12 month low of GBX 250.60 ($3.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 393.80 ($5.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,257.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International Consumer, and Trainline Solutions. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

