Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,100 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 609,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,565.5 days.
Transcontinental Stock Up 3.9 %
TCLAF traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. 20,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $13.26.
Transcontinental Company Profile
