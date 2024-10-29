Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,100 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 609,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,565.5 days.

Transcontinental Stock Up 3.9 %

TCLAF traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. 20,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

