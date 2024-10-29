TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Lowered to $109.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $169.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $208.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.90.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $126.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.19. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,156.00 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $652,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,514.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $463,725.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,557.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $652,785.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,514.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,205 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,907. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,214,000 after buying an additional 50,673 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 59.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

