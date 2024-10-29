Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,249 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,666.3% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,837,000 after buying an additional 201,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,632. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,398 shares of company stock worth $13,595,460 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $286.91 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $304.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

