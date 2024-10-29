Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FENY opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $27.11.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

