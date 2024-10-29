Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,011 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises about 0.7% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 245.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 281.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $52,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $509.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $614.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $547.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,490 shares of company stock worth $747,372 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC opened at $512.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.77. The company has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $418.60 and a 1 year high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.87 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.