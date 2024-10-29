Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,286,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $743,690,000 after purchasing an additional 107,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,773,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,160,000 after acquiring an additional 209,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,663,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,241,000 after purchasing an additional 117,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

MPC opened at $151.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.82. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $140.98 and a 52-week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

