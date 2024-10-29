Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,052 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 187,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 214,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.09 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

