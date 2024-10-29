Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Short Interest Update

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the September 30th total of 2,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 1,387.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,847,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,249 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2,035.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after buying an additional 1,093,275 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 25.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,549,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,087,000 after buying an additional 516,789 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 891,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,383,000 after acquiring an additional 390,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,839,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,842,000 after acquiring an additional 361,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.35. The stock had a trading volume of 748,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,944. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

