TRON (TRX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $377.40 Million

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $11.86 billion and approximately $377.40 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000479 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,474,375,352 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.