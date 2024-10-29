True Link Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 610.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $98.50. 109,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $153.54.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.33 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.30.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

