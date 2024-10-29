True Link Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $34,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.09. The stock had a trading volume of 566,145 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.98. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

