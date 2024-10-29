True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $30,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $168.28. The stock had a trading volume of 493,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,313. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.03 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $231.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

