Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 38,503,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the previous session’s volume of 11,029,147 shares.The stock last traded at $51.50 and had previously closed at $47.36.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trump Media & Technology Group

Institutional Trading of Trump Media & Technology Group

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $78,700.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,299.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 4,083 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $92,684.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,315.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,299.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DJT. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $323,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Busey Bank bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

