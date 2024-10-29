Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 38,503,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the previous session’s volume of 11,029,147 shares.The stock last traded at $51.50 and had previously closed at $47.36.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DJT. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $323,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,339,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Busey Bank bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
