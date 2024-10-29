TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the September 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TuanChe Price Performance
TC traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 269,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,737. TuanChe has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.
About TuanChe
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TuanChe
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.