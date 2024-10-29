TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the September 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TuanChe Price Performance

TC traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 269,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,737. TuanChe has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

