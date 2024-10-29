Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after buying an additional 1,279,828 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 65.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,841 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after buying an additional 1,029,741 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,718,000 after buying an additional 609,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,224. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.