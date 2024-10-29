Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Sells 364 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ remained flat at $69.54 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,730,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.18 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

