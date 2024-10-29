U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE USPH opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $76.18 and a 12 month high of $113.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.09%.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,445.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,445.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,635. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on U.S. Physical Therapy

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.