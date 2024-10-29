Ultra 1-Day Volume Reaches $682,165.92 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Ultra has a total market cap of $31.25 million and approximately $682,165.92 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.0798 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,902.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.18 or 0.00535695 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00023038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00072270 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006253 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,448,129 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 391,448,129.0691 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.07905865 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $739,514.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.