Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UCTT. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UCTT

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.45. 817,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,086. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 2.08. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 465.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 46.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.