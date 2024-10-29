Ultra Price Hits $0.0811 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $31.73 million and approximately $636,083.94 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,448,129 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 391,448,129.0691 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.07905865 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $739,514.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

