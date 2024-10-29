Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $863,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Unilever by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,312,000 after acquiring an additional 214,635 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 16.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 192,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 466,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

