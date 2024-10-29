Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,471 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $231.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.74 and a 200-day moving average of $238.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $202.41 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

