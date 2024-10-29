United Fire Group (UFCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect United Fire Group to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $301.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.80 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Fire Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $509.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.76%.

Several analysts have commented on UFCS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

