United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

PRKS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

NYSE:PRKS opened at $54.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.01. United Parks & Resorts has a 1-year low of $41.35 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,261,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,411.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,261,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,411.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $26,944.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 722 shares in the company, valued at $35,695.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,366 shares of company stock worth $1,938,984 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRKS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth $115,000.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

