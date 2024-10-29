United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in United Rentals by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.50.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $824.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $774.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $709.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $395.44 and a 52-week high of $861.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

