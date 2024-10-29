UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.59 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 28th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $6.04 or 0.00008665 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and approximately $13.60 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,119,949 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

