US Capital Advisors Weighs in on TC Energy FY2024 Earnings

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will earn $4.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.12. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Joseph raised TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Stock Performance

TSE:TRP opened at C$65.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$42.45 and a 52 week high of C$66.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

In other news, Director Richard Prior sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$63.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,367.70. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$132,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,479 shares of company stock worth $5,860,018. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.