USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USAC. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,003,263.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $476,488.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $39,774.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3,054.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.32. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 396.23%.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

