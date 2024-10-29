USDB (USDB) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USDB (USDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One USDB token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDB has a market capitalization of $206.10 million and $9.71 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDB has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,879.65 or 0.99240194 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,525.75 or 0.98751588 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 206,972,394 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 207,397,498.29599538. The last known price of USDB is 0.99968958 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $8,873,746.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

