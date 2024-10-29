UXLINK (UXLINK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $97.75 Million

UXLINK (UXLINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last seven days, UXLINK has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. UXLINK has a market capitalization of $84.94 million and $97.75 million worth of UXLINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UXLINK token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,166.29 or 0.99169281 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,601.84 or 0.98393624 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About UXLINK

UXLINK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. UXLINK’s official Twitter account is @uxlinkofficial. UXLINK’s official website is www.uxlink.io.

UXLINK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UXLINK (UXLINK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. UXLINK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 170,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of UXLINK is 0.45919619 USD and is up 8.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $111,860,867.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uxlink.io.”

