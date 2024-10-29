Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.07

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.
Valero Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. Valero Energy has a payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $10.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.
Valero Energy Trading Down 3.3 %
NYSE:VLO traded down $4.38 on Tuesday, reaching $127.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,833,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,882. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.45. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.53.
About Valero Energy
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
