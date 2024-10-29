Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,984,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.42% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $580,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,390,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,147. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $53.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $132.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.