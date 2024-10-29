Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,010 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 74,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,482. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.73. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $51.68 and a 12-month high of $60.63. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

