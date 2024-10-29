Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $142.83 Million Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,351,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,757 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 3.51% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $142,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,613,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,274,000 after acquiring an additional 434,651 shares during the period. Nepc LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 1,149,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,222,000 after purchasing an additional 376,424 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,961,000 after buying an additional 43,459 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 972,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,616,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 71.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 968,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after buying an additional 403,494 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. 284,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

