Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $22,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 64,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $99.08 and a 1-year high of $131.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.34.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

