Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 17,781 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,967. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.04 and a 200 day moving average of $88.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

