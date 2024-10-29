Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 10.2% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,831,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,468,688. The firm has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.87 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

