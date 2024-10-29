Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Atmos Advisory LLC

Atmos Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Atmos Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Atmos Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.55. 106,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,838. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $149.25 and a 12 month high of $205.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

