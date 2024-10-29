Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $355.05 and last traded at $354.71, with a volume of 130105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $352.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.24.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54,043.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,239,000 after acquiring an additional 437,753 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,531,000 after purchasing an additional 113,339 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,675 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 135.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,040,000 after buying an additional 25,427 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.