Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after acquiring an additional 796,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,969,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,595,000 after purchasing an additional 75,969 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,670,000 after buying an additional 502,858 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTEB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,128. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

