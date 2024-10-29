Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Reduced by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

