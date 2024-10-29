Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $286.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.20. The company has a market cap of $430.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $203.76 and a 1 year high of $289.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

